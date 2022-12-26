(WCIA) — There’s several high school basketball holiday tournaments happening in Central Illinois check out scores below, plus highlights from Monticello’s tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton 68, Ridgeview 36

Monticello 59, Oakwood 53

GCMS 48, Paxton 43

Tuscola 43, Neoga 39

Ridgeview 42, Monticello 51

Oakwood 49, Clinton 57

Shelbyville 58, Pana 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton 57, Ridgeview 27

Monticello 34, Stark County 35

GCMA 41, PBL 37

Tuscola 49, Neoga 43

Stark County 35, Clinton 55

Ridgeview 27, Monticello 21

Effingham 60, Tri-County [Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland] 53

Arcola 55, Red Hill 18