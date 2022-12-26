(WCIA) — There’s several high school basketball holiday tournaments happening in Central Illinois check out scores below, plus highlights from Monticello’s tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton 68, Ridgeview 36
Monticello 59, Oakwood 53
GCMS 48, Paxton 43
Tuscola 43, Neoga 39
Ridgeview 42, Monticello 51
Oakwood 49, Clinton 57
Shelbyville 58, Pana 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton 57, Ridgeview 27
Monticello 34, Stark County 35
GCMA 41, PBL 37
Tuscola 49, Neoga 43
Stark County 35, Clinton 55
Ridgeview 27, Monticello 21
Effingham 60, Tri-County [Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland] 53
Arcola 55, Red Hill 18