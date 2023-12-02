WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Saturday including the championship game in the Toyota of Danville Classic from St. Joseph-Ogden with the host Spartans taking on Oakwood for the title.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Joseph-Ogden 74, Oakwood 42

Charleston 61, St. Teresa 53

Watseka 55, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48 OT

Monticello 52, Marshall 43

DeKalb 58, Rantoul 31

Lincoln 38, Sacred Heart-Griffin 35

Cissna Park 52, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 47

Unity 60, Teutopolis 52

Staunton 68, Argenta-Oreana 56


GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 60, Herscher 22

LeRoy 46, Warrensburg-Latham 38