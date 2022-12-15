(WCIA) — Check out girls basketball highlights from Prairie Central vs. St. Thomas More and Danville vs. Champaign Central, plus scores from games across Central Illinois.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Danville 23, Champaign Central 59

Prairie Central 52, St. Thomas More 50

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Rantoul 29

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Blue Ridge 26

Teutopolis 47, Newton 17

Effingham 65, St. Anthony 43

Cerro Gordo/Bement 75, Heritage 14

St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 31

Clinton 62, Argenta-Oreana 15

LeRoy 35, Heyworth 37

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton 61, Argenta-Oreana 27

Charleston 73, Effingham 58

Bishop McNamara 78, Cissna Park 29

Hoopeston Area 67, Milford 70