(WCIA) — Check out girls basketball highlights from Prairie Central vs. St. Thomas More and Danville vs. Champaign Central, plus scores from games across Central Illinois.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danville 23, Champaign Central 59
Prairie Central 52, St. Thomas More 50
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Rantoul 29
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Blue Ridge 26
Teutopolis 47, Newton 17
Effingham 65, St. Anthony 43
Cerro Gordo/Bement 75, Heritage 14
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 31
Clinton 62, Argenta-Oreana 15
LeRoy 35, Heyworth 37
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton 61, Argenta-Oreana 27
Charleston 73, Effingham 58
Bishop McNamara 78, Cissna Park 29
Hoopeston Area 67, Milford 70