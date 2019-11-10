HS Scoreboard (11-9-19)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from second round high school playoff games, and highlights from the 1/2A Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country State Finals.

Games in BOLD included in highlights above.

High School Football

Class 1A
Arcola 23, Greenfield 14
Carrollton 48, Argenta 35
Athens 24, Camp Point 6
Central A & M 69, Fisher 34

Class 2A
Auburn 16, Maroa- Forsyth 14
Nashville 28, BHRA 14
Clifton 39, Aledo 28
St. Teresa 63 , Tuscola 20
Knoxville 20, Watseka 14
Pana 47, Oakwood 20
Sterling 21, vs GCMS 6

Class 3A
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27, Farmington 7

Class 4A
Effingham 42, Benton 7
Kankakee (McNamara) 31, Tolono (Unity) 6

Class 5A
Class 5A
Joliet 27, Mt. Zion 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin 27, Triad 13

