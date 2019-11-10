HS Scoreboard (11-9-19)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) -- After starting the second half down 28-3, the Illini found a way to beat Michigan State on its home field. Illinois is heading to a bowl game for the first time since 2014, while completing the biggest comeback in program history.

"You can imagine the excitement in our locker room," says Head Coach Lovie Smith. "it's just a feeling that everybody should get a chance to go thru so pumped up for the football team."