PHOENIX, AZ. (WCIA) -- All Kendrick Nunn wanted was a shot in the NBA and the former Illini basketball player is taking advantage of his opportunity. Nunn is averaging 17.4 points per game with the Miami Heat this season as a rookie, his 112 total points through his first five games is the most for an undrafted NBA rookie in league history.

"Someone is just definitely giving me a chance, just giving me the opportunity and I'm taking full advantage of it," Nunn said.