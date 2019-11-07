HS scoreboard (11-6-19)

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from high school playoff volleyball on Wednesday night as sectional titles were up for grabs across the state.

VOLLEYBALL:

Class 1A Milford Sectional Championship:

Milford def. Illinois Lutheran, 2-0

Class 1A Windsor Sectional Championship:

Altamont def. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 2-0

Class 1A Athens Sectional Championship:

Athens def. Lewistown, 2-0

Class 2A Watseka Sectional Championship:

St. Joseph-Ogden def. Herscher, 2-1

Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional Championship:

St. Teresa def. Tri-Valley, 2-0

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional Championship:

Normal U-High def. Rochester, 2-0

