HS scoreboard (11-6-19)

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from high school playoff volleyball on Wednesday night as sectional titles were up for grabs across the state.
VOLLEYBALL:
Class 1A Milford Sectional Championship:
Milford def. Illinois Lutheran, 2-0
Class 1A Windsor Sectional Championship:
Altamont def. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 2-0
Class 1A Athens Sectional Championship:
Athens def. Lewistown, 2-0
Class 2A Watseka Sectional Championship:
St. Joseph-Ogden def. Herscher, 2-1
Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional Championship:
St. Teresa def. Tri-Valley, 2-0
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional Championship:
Normal U-High def. Rochester, 2-0