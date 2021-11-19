HS Scoreboard (11-19-21)

ROCHESTER (WCIA) — Watch highlights from the 4A Football Semifinal game, as Sacred Heart-Griffin hosts Rochester to punch their ticket to the State final. The Cyclones beat Rochester 49-42 to advance to their first state championship game since 2016.

“It’s just unbelievable” says head coach Ken Leonard. “They’ve got a great coaching staff over there. There’s just so many memories and thoughts. I hate it for [Rochester], [Derek Leonard] is my son. But I’m so happy for our kids.”



“It doesn’t feel real right now, I’m still letting it hit me. It hasn’t hit me for real,” said quarterback Ty Lott after the game.

“It’s a great feeling, I’ve never been,” says KeShon Singleton. “We haven’t been in a while, we just finally got there. I’m just proud, proud of these team, proud of the coaches, proud of everybody.”