HS Scoreboard (11-06-21)

(WCIA) — Watch highlights from the second round of high school football playoff games, including wins from Central A&M, Arcola, St. Teresa, Pana, Unity, Rochester, and Mahomet-Seymour. Plus, more local scores below, and video from the Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country finals.
FOOTBALL SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES
CLASS 1A
(1) Abingdon-Avon 55, (8) Iroquois West 30
(9) Central A&M 28, (1) Camp Point Central 6
(5) Arcola 52, (13) Brown County 32
(3) Athens 57, (6) Sesser-Valier 28
CLASS 2A
(1) St. Teresa 68, (8) Vandalia 14
(2) Pana 29, (7) Maroa-Forsyth 7
(6) Nashville 33, (3) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 26
CLASS 3A
(2) Princeton 40, (7) Prairie Central 0
(1) Unity 21, (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
(4) Williamsville 35, (5) Fairfield 16
(3) Benton 42, (6) Monticello 12
CLASS 4A
(1) Rochester 55, (9) Paris 20
(3) Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, (11) Bethalto Civic Memorial 7
CLASS 5A
(3) Mahomet-Seymour 49, (6) Troy Triad 14
CLASS 6A
(6) Washington 27, (14) Centennial 13