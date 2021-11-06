HS Scoreboard (11-06-21)

(WCIA) — Watch highlights from the second round of high school football playoff games, including wins from Central A&M, Arcola, St. Teresa, Pana, Unity, Rochester, and Mahomet-Seymour. Plus, more local scores below, and video from the Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country finals.

FOOTBALL SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES

CLASS 1A

(1) Abingdon-Avon 55, (8) Iroquois West 30

(9) Central A&M 28, (1) Camp Point Central 6

(5) Arcola 52, (13) Brown County 32

(3) Athens 57, (6) Sesser-Valier 28

CLASS 2A

(1) St. Teresa 68, (8) Vandalia 14

(2) Pana 29, (7) Maroa-Forsyth 7

(6) Nashville 33, (3) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 26

CLASS 3A

(2) Princeton 40, (7) Prairie Central 0

(1) Unity 21, (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

(4) Williamsville 35, (5) Fairfield 16

(3) Benton 42, (6) Monticello 12

CLASS 4A

(1) Rochester 55, (9) Paris 20

(3) Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, (11) Bethalto Civic Memorial 7

CLASS 5A

(3) Mahomet-Seymour 49, (6) Troy Triad 14

CLASS 6A

(6) Washington 27, (14) Centennial 13