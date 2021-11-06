HS Scoreboard (11-06-21)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WCIA) — Watch highlights from the second round of high school football playoff games, including wins from Central A&M, Arcola, St. Teresa, Pana, Unity, Rochester, and Mahomet-Seymour. Plus, more local scores below, and video from the Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country finals.

FOOTBALL SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES 

CLASS 1A 

(1) Abingdon-Avon 55, (8) Iroquois West 30

(9) Central A&M 28, (1) Camp Point Central 6

(5) Arcola 52, (13) Brown County 32

(3) Athens 57, (6) Sesser-Valier 28

CLASS 2A 

(1) St. Teresa 68, (8) Vandalia 14

(2) Pana 29, (7) Maroa-Forsyth 7

(6) Nashville 33, (3) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 26

CLASS 3A 

(2) Princeton 40, (7) Prairie Central 0

(1) Unity 21, (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

(4) Williamsville 35, (5) Fairfield 16

(3) Benton 42, (6) Monticello 12

CLASS 4A 

(1) Rochester 55, (9) Paris 20

(3) Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, (11) Bethalto Civic Memorial 7

CLASS 5A 

(3) Mahomet-Seymour 49, (6) Troy Triad 14

CLASS 6A 

(6) Washington 27, (14) Centennial 13

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story