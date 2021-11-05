HS Scoreboard (11-05-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school volleyball Super-Sectional games, and the second round of football playoffs on Friday, November 5th. Video includes Super-Sectional wins from St. Thomas More, and Pleasant Plains, plus Springfield football’s second-round game playoff game against Lemont, and 3A Sectional Volleyball as Taylorville hosts Normal West. Scores found below:

Game winner! On to State Sabers! pic.twitter.com/Q5QCkW7NdM — Sabers Athletics (@STMoreAD) November 6, 2021

1A Girls’ Volleyball Super-Sectional

St. Thomas More 2, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 0 (25-18, 25-11)

2A Girls’ Volleyball Super-Sectional

Pleasant Plains 2, Quincy Notre Dame (14-25, 25-12, 25-23)

3A Girls’ Volleyball Super-Sectional

Normal West 2, Taylorville 0 (26-24, 25-21)

6A Football Second Round Playoff Games

Lemont 73, Springfield 36