HS Scoreboard (11-03-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school football quarterfinal games on Saturday November 13th. Wins from Central A&M, Rochester, Sacred-Heart-Griffin, St. Teresa, and Unity all in the video above.

CLASS 1A

(9) Central A&M 21, (5) Arcola 19

(2) Carrollton 28, (3) Athens 26

CLASS 2A

(1) St. Teresa 48, (4) Breese Mater Dei 14

(6) Nashville 43, (2) Pana 19

CLASS 3A

(1) Unity 28, (4) Williamsville 7

CLASS 4A

(1) Rochester 57, (4) Freeburg 28

(3) Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, (2) Breese Central 14

CLASS 5A

(7) Morton 40, (3) Mahomet-Seymour 28