HS Scoreboard (11-01-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from the 1A and 2A Girls’ Volleyball Sectional Semifinals on Monday, November 1st, including wins from St. Thomas More, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Maroa-Forsyth, and Pleasant Plains.
1A Girls’ Volleyball Sectional Semifinal Scores
Watseka 2, Chicago Hope Academy 0 (25-11, 25-5)
St. Thomas More 2, Heritage 0 (25-14, 25-6)
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Blue Ridge (25-16, 25-14)
2A Girls’ Volleyball Sectional Semifinal Scores
Pleasant Plains 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-21)
Mater Dei 2, Pana 0 (25-23, 25-15)
Maroa-Forsyth 2, Monticello 0 (25-19, 25-12)
3A Girls’ Volleyball Sectional Semifinal Scores
Rochester 2, Normal U-High 0 (30-28, 25-19)
Normal Community 2, Springfield (25-20, 25-8)
Taylorville 2, Centralia 0 (25-21, 25-12)
Waterloo 2, Mattoon 0 (25-14, 25-17)