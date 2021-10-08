HS scoreboard (10-8-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Day 1 of the boys’ and girls’ state golf tournaments in Bloomington-Normal and Decatur, respectively. Watch video from both sites, as dozens of area golfers teed it up on the state’s biggest stage for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 wiped out last year’s meet.

BOYS’ GOLF:

Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course

PosTeamOverallTotal
1Vandalia302302
2IC Catholic306306
3North Shore Country Day308308
4St. Anthony310310
5Oblong320320
6Riverdale321321
7Sherrard323323
7Monticello323323

Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club

PosTeamOverallTotal
1Benton291291
2St. Ignatius College Prep297297
3Wheaton Academy297297
4Ottawa twp301301
5Breese Mater Dei304304
6Crystal Lake Central305305
7Normal University305305
8Lemont307307

GIRLS’ GOLF

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course

PosTeamOverallTotal
1Mt. Carmel302302
2Marquette Catholic309309
3Latin333333
4Saint Viator338338
5Wheaton St. Francis342342
6Boylan Catholic344344
7St. Anthony346346
8Massac County350350

