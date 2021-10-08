HS scoreboard (10-8-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Day 1 of the boys’ and girls’ state golf tournaments in Bloomington-Normal and Decatur, respectively. Watch video from both sites, as dozens of area golfers teed it up on the state’s biggest stage for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 wiped out last year’s meet.
BOYS’ GOLF:
Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course
|Pos
|Team
|Overall
|Total
|1
|Vandalia
|302
|302
|2
|IC Catholic
|306
|306
|3
|North Shore Country Day
|308
|308
|4
|St. Anthony
|310
|310
|5
|Oblong
|320
|320
|6
|Riverdale
|321
|321
|7
|Sherrard
|323
|323
|7
|Monticello
|323
|323
Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club
|Pos
|Team
|Overall
|Total
|1
|Benton
|291
|291
|2
|St. Ignatius College Prep
|297
|297
|3
|Wheaton Academy
|297
|297
|4
|Ottawa twp
|301
|301
|5
|Breese Mater Dei
|304
|304
|6
|Crystal Lake Central
|305
|305
|7
|Normal University
|305
|305
|8
|Lemont
|307
|307
GIRLS’ GOLF
Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course
|Pos
|Team
|Overall
|Total
|1
|Mt. Carmel
|302
|302
|2
|Marquette Catholic
|309
|309
|3
|Latin
|333
|333
|4
|Saint Viator
|338
|338
|5
|Wheaton St. Francis
|342
|342
|6
|Boylan Catholic
|344
|344
|7
|St. Anthony
|346
|346
|8
|Massac County
|350
|350