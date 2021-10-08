HS scoreboard (10-8-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Day 1 of the boys’ and girls’ state golf tournaments in Bloomington-Normal and Decatur, respectively. Watch video from both sites, as dozens of area golfers teed it up on the state’s biggest stage for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 wiped out last year’s meet.

BOYS’ GOLF:

Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course

Pos Team Overall Total 1 Vandalia 302 302 2 IC Catholic 306 306 3 North Shore Country Day 308 308 4 St. Anthony 310 310 5 Oblong 320 320 6 Riverdale 321 321 7 Sherrard 323 323 7 Monticello 323 323

Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club

Pos Team Overall Total 1 Benton 291 291 2 St. Ignatius College Prep 297 297 3 Wheaton Academy 297 297 4 Ottawa twp 301 301 5 Breese Mater Dei 304 304 6 Crystal Lake Central 305 305 7 Normal University 305 305 8 Lemont 307 307

GIRLS’ GOLF

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course