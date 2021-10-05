HS scoreboard (10-5-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including video from Central volleyball’s match against Normal Community and Centennial’s match hosting Normal West.
VOLLEYBALL
Unity 2, Prairie Central 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Monticello 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Rantoul 1
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 1
Shelbyville 2, Pawnee 0
Sullivan 2, CHBC 0
Arthur Christian 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Urbana 2, Peoria Manual 0
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-County 0
Heritage 2, Blue Ridge 0