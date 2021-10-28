HS scoreboard (10-28-21)

CATLIN (WCIA) — Scores and highlights from around Volleyball Regional Final day in the IHSA, with highlights from St. Thomas More and Salt Fork from Catlin.

3A VOLLEYBALL:

Normal West 2, Champaign Central 0

Springfield 2, Jacksonville 1

Rochester 2, Lincoln 1

Mattoon 2, Marion 1

Taylorville 2, Mascoutah 0

Normal U-High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0

2A VOLLEYBALL:

Pana 2, Litchfield 0

Tri-Valley 2, Eureka 1

Maroa-Forsyth 2, Williamsville 0

Pleasant Plains 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Teresa 0

Monticello 2, Unity 1

1A VOLLEYBALL:

St. Thomas More 2, Salt Fork 0

Watseka 2, Grant Park 0

Cumberland 2, Clay City 0

Lincolnwood 2, Mt. Pulaski 1

Blue Ridge 2, Judah Christian 1

Heritage 2, Decatur Lutheran 1

Windsor 2, Meridian 0

Springfield Lutheran 2, Routt 0