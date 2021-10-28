HS scoreboard (10-28-21)

CATLIN (WCIA) — Scores and highlights from around Volleyball Regional Final day in the IHSA, with highlights from St. Thomas More and Salt Fork from Catlin.
3A VOLLEYBALL:
Normal West 2, Champaign Central 0
Springfield 2, Jacksonville 1
Rochester 2, Lincoln 1
Mattoon 2, Marion 1
Taylorville 2, Mascoutah 0
Normal U-High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0
2A VOLLEYBALL:
Pana 2, Litchfield 0
Tri-Valley 2, Eureka 1
Maroa-Forsyth 2, Williamsville 0
Pleasant Plains 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Teresa 0
Monticello 2, Unity 1
1A VOLLEYBALL:
St. Thomas More 2, Salt Fork 0
Watseka 2, Grant Park 0
Cumberland 2, Clay City 0
Lincolnwood 2, Mt. Pulaski 1
Blue Ridge 2, Judah Christian 1
Heritage 2, Decatur Lutheran 1
Windsor 2, Meridian 0
Springfield Lutheran 2, Routt 0