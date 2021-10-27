HS scoreboard (10-27-21)

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois and highlights from the Bloomington Sectional where three area teams looked to advance to the Sectional Finals.

2A BOYS SOCCER:

Urbana 4, Rochester 1

Normal West 1, Jacksonville 0

1A BOYS SOCCER:

Althoff Catholic 3, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2 (OT)

3A VOLLEYBALL:

Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 0

Normal West 2, Rantoul 0

Jacksonville 2, Chatham-Glenwood 1

Springfield 2, Lanphier 0

Rochester 2, MacArthur 0

Lincoln 2, Mt. Zion 0

Mattoon 2, Effingham 0

Normal U-High 2, Urbana 0

Taylorville 2, Cahokia 0

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Centennial 0

1A VOLLEYBALL:

St. Thomas More 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1

Salt Fork 2, Armstrong 1

Cumberland 2, Hutsonville 0

Grant Park 2, Cissna Park 0

Watseka 2, Ridgeview 0

Mt. Pulaski 2, Franklin 1

Altamont 2, St. Anthony 0

Judah Christian 2, Cornerstone Christian 0

Blue Ridge 2, LeRoy 1

Decatur Lutheran 2, Casey-Westfield 1

Springfield Lutheran 2, New Berlin 0