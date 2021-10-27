HS scoreboard (10-27-21)

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois and highlights from the Bloomington Sectional where three area teams looked to advance to the Sectional Finals.
2A BOYS SOCCER:
Urbana 4, Rochester 1
Normal West 1, Jacksonville 0
1A BOYS SOCCER:
Althoff Catholic 3, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2 (OT)
3A VOLLEYBALL:
Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 0
Normal West 2, Rantoul 0
Jacksonville 2, Chatham-Glenwood 1
Springfield 2, Lanphier 0
Rochester 2, MacArthur 0
Lincoln 2, Mt. Zion 0
Mattoon 2, Effingham 0
Normal U-High 2, Urbana 0
Taylorville 2, Cahokia 0
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Centennial 0
1A VOLLEYBALL:
St. Thomas More 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1
Salt Fork 2, Armstrong 1
Cumberland 2, Hutsonville 0
Grant Park 2, Cissna Park 0
Watseka 2, Ridgeview 0
Mt. Pulaski 2, Franklin 1
Altamont 2, St. Anthony 0
Judah Christian 2, Cornerstone Christian 0
Blue Ridge 2, LeRoy 1
Decatur Lutheran 2, Casey-Westfield 1
Springfield Lutheran 2, New Berlin 0