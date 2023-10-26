(WCIA) — High school volleyball regional championships were taking place across the state. Check out highlights from Lincoln at Central for the Class 3A Regional, plus sound from Lincoln postgame. Also check out scores from games across Central Illinois.

VOLLEYBALL

1A

Decatur Unity Christian 2, Jacksonville Routt 0

Lexington 2, Milford 0

Cissna Park 2, Streator Woodland 0

Cerro Gordo 2, Oblong 0

Leroy 2, Argenta Oreana 0

Judah Christian (Champaign) 2, Villa Grove 1

Widsor 2, Arcola 0

St. Anthony 2, Louisville North Clay 0

2A

BHRA 2, Westville 0

Watseka 2, St. Joseph Ogden 0

St. Thomas More 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1

Shelbyville 2, Hillsboro 1

Pleasant Plains 2, Athens 0

Petersburg 2, Williamsville 0

3A

Lincoln 2, Central 0

Glenwood 2, Mt. Zion 0

Normal University 2, Mahomet Seymour 1

Taylorville 2, Rochester 1

Effingham 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1