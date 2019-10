WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. (WCIA) -- The cannon trophy is coming back to Champaign for the first time in four years as Illinois football finds a way to win back-to-back Big Ten games.

That hasn't happened since 2014 and only twice in nine years and Illinois made it look easy against Purdue. The Illini dominated nearly the entire game, the Boilermakers still hadn't scored at halftime and if it wasn't for a 13-play, 99 yard drive in the fourth quarter -- the stats would have looked a lot better but the team says all that matters if the win coming off the upset over Wisconsin last weekend.