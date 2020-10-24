HS Scoreboard (10/24/20)

(WCIA) — The girls’ swimming season wrapped up in Champaign on Saturday afternoon. Central hosted the 1A Sectional Meet at the Unit 4 Pool, where several area athletes took home a medal.

Uni High’s Reed Broaders won the 50-yard freestyle, while Angela Coe from Charleston sets a pool record in the 200-yard medley, finishing in 2:01. Centennial’s Mari McAndrew won the 100 free crown by three tenths of a second, helping Centennial to the team title, making it their sixth-straight Sectional Championship.

The 1A Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Regional also took place on Saturday. Area runners flocked to Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur to try and advance to sectionals. Monticello sophomore Mabry Bruhn continued her undefeated streak to win the individual title. The Sages took second overall, while Unity won the Regional Championship.

“When I run I typically don’t think of a game plan I just go out there and do it,” says Bruhn. “Today wasn’t my best race running but I think that’s okay because I have next weekend too.”

On the boys’ side, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Layton Hall won the regional title, and also helped the Knights to the team title.

“It’s a good confidence booster for me coming right back here,” says Hall. “Helps our team, that one point could be the difference between winning and losing a team title. It wasn’t as much pressure on me as our middle guys in the pack, but it’s still crucial.”

The cross country sectional meets will take place on October 31st.