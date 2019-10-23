HS Scoreboard (10/22/19)

WCIA — Scores and highlights from high school sports action around the area on October 22nd, 2019.
Urbana 2A Soccer Regional
Urbana 7, Rantoul 0
Mahomet-Seymour 10, Danville 0
Mattoon 2A Soccer Regional
Glenwood 7, Effingham 0
Mattoon 5, Charleston 0
Springfield 2A Soccer Regional
Springfield 7, Southeast 1
Lincoln 6, Athens 0
Centennial 2A Soccer Regional
Central 10, MacArthur 0
Mt. Zion 4, Centennial 0
Jacksonville 2A Soccer Regional
Jersey 2, Jacksonville 0
Morton 2A Soccer Regional
Rochester 8, East Peoria 1
Normal U-High 1A Soccer Sectional
St. Thomas More 4, Monticello 1
Sacred Heart-Griffin 1A Soccer Sectional
Alton (Marquette) 4, Sacred Heart-Griffin 0
Riverton 3, Teutopolis 0