HS scoreboard (10-19-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including boys’ soccer regional and sectional play across the state.
SOCCER
Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional
Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Uni High 0
Class 2A Urbana Regional
Urbana 6, Danville 0
Central 2, Centennial 0
VOLLEYBALL
Heritage 2, Argenta-Oreana 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1
Monticello 2, Olympia 0
Unity 2, Rantoul 0
Windsor-Stewardson/Strasburg 2, Tuscola 0
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 0