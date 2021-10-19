HS scoreboard (10-19-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including boys’ soccer regional and sectional play across the state.

SOCCER

Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional

Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Uni High 0

Class 2A Urbana Regional

Urbana 6, Danville 0

Central 2, Centennial 0

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 2, Argenta-Oreana 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1

Monticello 2, Olympia 0

Unity 2, Rantoul 0

Windsor-Stewardson/Strasburg 2, Tuscola 0

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 0