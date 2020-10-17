HS Scoreboard (10/17/20)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Girls’ Tennis season wrapped up on Saturday, with the 1A Sectional Finals in Champaign. St. Thomas More dominated the day, with Sabers Nora Kelley and Audrey Horn winning the doubles championship (6-4, 6-1). In singles, Maddy Swisher played her teammate Ashley Mills to win her second sectional title in two sets (6-1, 6-0).

“I’m super excited, but it was kind of rough having to play my own teammate in the finals definitely, but we both kind of got what we wanted, and it was a lot of fun,” says Swisher. “This year I think I could have gone pretty far and it was my goal to do good at State this year, so it’s just disappointed that it’s not going to happen.”

The Sabers finished with 28 points for the team championship, Maroa-Forsyth placed second (18), and Central was third (14).

At the Boys’ and Girls’ Big 12 Cross Country meet in Peoria, Centennial Freshman Brooklyn Sweiker finished sixth (18:59), and her junior teammate Isabella Ramshaw finished 12th. In the Boys’ race, Urbana Junior Sam Lambert ran neck-and-neck in the top group to finish second (16:09), Sophomore Aaron Hendron of Centennial was fourth. Central finished third in the team standings, Centennial placed fifth as a team.