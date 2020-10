CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Three Illinois basketball players were already sidelined as the team opened up its first official day of practice on Wednesday. Austin Hutcherson (back), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (foot) and Jermaine Hamlin (hand) all sat out the opening workout of the 2020-21 season. Illinois has plenty of depth on its roster this season, returning four of five starters, and that may be a very good thing for the Illini, as they try to play a season during a pandemic.

"I think one of the advantages of our team is our depth," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "We've got 10 guys, 11 guys that have all participated, played games. I think that's one of the things I'm excited about."