EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) -- Luke Spencer wears two different uniforms, one for the Flaming Hearts, and the other for his country.

"I love action, just everyday is different in the military, you never know what you’re going to do," Spencer said. "It’s something that my family does on both sides, my mom and my dad, and I’ve always had a strong love for this country and it’s just one way I could give back."