CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois Football will kick off the season at Wisconsin on Friday October, 23rd. They will face the No.16 Badgers in a prime time matchup, with kickoff set for 7pm CT on Big Ten network. This will be the first Big Ten game of the 2020 season.

Last season the Illini shocked No. 6 Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium. James McCourt kicked a last-minute filed goal to bring the Illini to a 24-23 win. This season, expectations are different. Defensive end Owen Carney Jr. says they're looking to rise above the underdog status.