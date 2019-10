CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois football has hung its hat on two things this season, running the ball and special teams play. Thru four games, the Illini are averaging 181 yards per game on the ground. Senior Reggie Corbin leads that charge, running for a Big Ten best 7.14 yards per carry.

Special teams play has also been a big catalyst for the Illini, who rank in the Top 15 in the country in both net punting and kickoff returns.