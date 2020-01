MADISON, Wis. (WCIA) -- Is this the night Illinois basketball breaks the streak? The Illini (10-5, 2-2 B1G) have lost 15 straight games to Wisconsin, including eight consecutive games at the Kohl Center, their last win in Madison was 2010. Overall since 1991, Illinois is 4-22 when playing at Wisconsin.

It's not just against the Badgers (9-5, 2-1 B1G), the Illini have struggled on the road in head coach Brad Underwood's tenure. Just 2-18 in conference road games overall. It's something the now third year head coach says needs to change for the program to take another step forward.