DANVILLE (WCIA) -- Durrell Robinson had some big shoes to fill. The first year Danville boys' basketball coach took over the program for Ted Houpt, who resigned after putting up the school record for wins in a season with 31 last year. Fourteen games into Robinson's tenure with the Vikings, the Danville native is enjoying the ride so far.

"It's been really good to be back, there's no feeling to describe it," Robinson said. "Just great to be home, being able to work with the youth, the guys that I've been knowing and their families. Accountability and respect are two of our biggest things. Always do the right thing when nobody else is watching and that's what we build ourselves on."