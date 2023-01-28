(WCIA) — Check out scores from across Central Illinois, plus highlights from the Argenta-Oreana boys basketball tournament championship game with Decatur LSA vs. Okaw Valley, plus highlights from the CIC basketball tournament at St. Teresa with Tuscola vs. Sullivan.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuscola 58, Sullivan 27

Decatur LSA 66, Okaw Valley 56

Fisher 27, Salt Fork 52

Pinckneyville 50, Teutopolis 41

Clifton Central 37, Milford 36

Mahomet Seymour 50, Normal West 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maroa Forsyth 63, PBL 37

Riverton 48, Rantoul 41

Auburn 47, Monticello 35

Pontiac 51, Illini Central 40

SJO 43, South County 40

Unity 36, Stanford Olympia 33

Williamsville 17, IVC 36

St. Thomas More 48, Athens 32

Pleasant Plains 43, Prairie Central 42

Petersburg (Porta) 58, Bloomington (Central Catholic) 26

Plainfield North 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24

Lincoln 77, Charleston 15

Mahomet Seymour 50, Effingham 43