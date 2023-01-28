(WCIA) — Check out scores from across Central Illinois, plus highlights from the Argenta-Oreana boys basketball tournament championship game with Decatur LSA vs. Okaw Valley, plus highlights from the CIC basketball tournament at St. Teresa with Tuscola vs. Sullivan.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscola 58, Sullivan 27
Decatur LSA 66, Okaw Valley 56
Fisher 27, Salt Fork 52
Pinckneyville 50, Teutopolis 41
Clifton Central 37, Milford 36
Mahomet Seymour 50, Normal West 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maroa Forsyth 63, PBL 37
Riverton 48, Rantoul 41
Auburn 47, Monticello 35
Pontiac 51, Illini Central 40
SJO 43, South County 40
Unity 36, Stanford Olympia 33
Williamsville 17, IVC 36
St. Thomas More 48, Athens 32
Pleasant Plains 43, Prairie Central 42
Petersburg (Porta) 58, Bloomington (Central Catholic) 26
Plainfield North 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24
Lincoln 77, Charleston 15
Mahomet Seymour 50, Effingham 43