(WCIA) — Check out highlights from boys basketball Vermilion County tournament, Salt Fork and BHRA compete for the Championship, plus highlights from the third place game with Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area. Lastly, check out highlights from GCMS and scores from across Central Illinois.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BHRA 40, Salt Fork 35
Oakwood 42, Hoopeston Area 48
GCMS 39, Lexington 49
Watseka 35, Herscher 36
Chrisman 43, Milford 71
Okaw Valley 73, Argenta-Oreana 70
Charleston 69, Rantoul 53
Champaign Central 59, Effingham 55