(WCIA) — Check out highlights from boys basketball Vermilion County tournament, Salt Fork and BHRA compete for the Championship, plus highlights from the third place game with Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area. Lastly, check out highlights from GCMS and scores from across Central Illinois.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BHRA 40, Salt Fork 35

Oakwood 42, Hoopeston Area 48

GCMS 39, Lexington 49

Watseka 35, Herscher 36

Chrisman 43, Milford 71

Okaw Valley 73, Argenta-Oreana 70

Charleston 69, Rantoul 53

Champaign Central 59, Effingham 55