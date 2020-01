WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) -- Bruce Weber was the head coach the last time Illinois won at Mackey Arena. The former Boilermakers assistant and Illini head coach was just three and a half years out from his run to the Final Four.

December 30, 2008 was the last time the Orange and Blue walked out of Mackey with a win, and it took overtime to do it. Tuesday the team has a chance to make some more history and ironically enough, it ties in with that 2004-2005 team. That's the last time Illinois swept Purdue in a season.