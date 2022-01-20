HS scoreboard (1-20-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Thursday night including Mattoon girls’ 86-19 win over Urbana, with Loyola signee Mallory Ramage breaking the Green Wave single game scoring record with 43 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Mattoon 86, Urbana 19

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26

Olympia 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27

Springfield 65, Southeast 52

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lincoln 55, Mt. Zion 53

Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Springfield 32

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 41, Salt Fork 18

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52, Oakwood 46

Hoopeston Area 53, Armstrong-Potomac 48

