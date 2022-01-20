HS scoreboard (1-20-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Thursday night including Mattoon girls’ 86-19 win over Urbana, with Loyola signee Mallory Ramage breaking the Green Wave single game scoring record with 43 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mattoon 86, Urbana 19
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26
Olympia 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27
Springfield 65, Southeast 52
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lincoln 55, Mt. Zion 53
Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Springfield 32
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 41, Salt Fork 18
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52, Oakwood 46
Hoopeston Area 53, Armstrong-Potomac 48