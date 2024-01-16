WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including wins from Centennial over Manual and St. Joseph-Ogden’s road win at Prairie Central, plus Mahomet-Seymour’s loss to Washington.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centennial 62, Peoria Manual 49
St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Prairie Central 39
Washington 63, Mahomet-Seymour 57
Hoopeston Area 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Oakwood 54, Armstrong-Potomac 49
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 44, Salt Fork 25
Arcola 63, Sullivan 53
La Salette 54, Milford 45
Argenta-Oreana 65, Unity Christian 33
Monticello 49, Olympia 44
Cumberland 62, Heritage 32