Breaking News
LSC’s closing means hundreds of lost jobs

HS scoreboard (1-14-20)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including wins from Central and Urbana.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

Urbana 66, Danville 49

Central 61, Normal West 46

Normal Community 45, Centennial 41

MacArthur 63, Eisenhower 58

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 84, St. Thomas More 76

Tuscola 66, Unity 58

Central A&M 82, Altamont 59

Oakwood 50, Salt Fork 45

Monticello 56, Clinton 18

Charleston 58, Mt. Zion 42

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 75, Fisher 44

Villa Grove-Heritage 64, Tri-County 47

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss