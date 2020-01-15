HS scoreboard (1-14-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including wins from Central and Urbana.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Urbana 66, Danville 49
Central 61, Normal West 46
Normal Community 45, Centennial 41
MacArthur 63, Eisenhower 58
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 84, St. Thomas More 76
Tuscola 66, Unity 58
Central A&M 82, Altamont 59
Oakwood 50, Salt Fork 45
Monticello 56, Clinton 18
Charleston 58, Mt. Zion 42
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 75, Fisher 44
Villa Grove-Heritage 64, Tri-County 47