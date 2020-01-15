HS scoreboard (1-14-20)

DANVILLE (WCIA) (IHSA release) -- Fowler Connell and his career can only be described as amazing, as the 95-year old Danville resident continues to cover high school sports to this day.

Born in Chicago, he was raised in Kansas City, Missouri, where he made his foray into sports writing at Paseo High School’s student newspaper. He went on to attend Kansas City Junior College and the University of Missouri following his service in the United States Navy. After being stationed in the Pacific through the end of World War II, Fowler eventually came to Eastern Illinois, where he started his professional journalism career at the Champaign News Gazette in 1949. He then made the short move to Vermilion County in 1952 when he became the Sports Editor at the Danville Commercial News. He spent 37 years at the Commercial News before retiring in 1989, but on January 1, 1990 he got back into the game with a new job at WDAN radio in Danville.