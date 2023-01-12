TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Check out highlights from the undefeated Tuscola girls basketball hosting Clinton, plus check out scores from games across Central Illinois.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuscola 57, Clinton 49
Leroy 38, Athens 49
Chrisman 40, Schlarman 23
Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Mahomet-Seymour 35
Bloomington 64, Danville 17
Bloomington Central Catholic 57, St. Thomas More 52
Watseka 42, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34
Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 34
Teutopolis 39, Flora 33
St. Anthony 77, Neoga 37
Tolono Unity 62, Rantoul 31
Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21
Illinois Valley Central 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mt. Zion 70, Charleston 40