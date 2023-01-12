TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Check out highlights from the undefeated Tuscola girls basketball hosting Clinton, plus check out scores from games across Central Illinois.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuscola 57, Clinton 49

Leroy 38, Athens 49

Chrisman 40, Schlarman 23

Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Mahomet-Seymour 35

Bloomington 64, Danville 17

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, St. Thomas More 52

Watseka 42, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34

Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 34

Teutopolis 39, Flora 33

St. Anthony 77, Neoga 37

Tolono Unity 62, Rantoul 31

Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

Illinois Valley Central 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mt. Zion 70, Charleston 40