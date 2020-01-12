HS Scoreboard (1/11/20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on January 11th, 2020.
BOYS
Tri-Valley 48, Unity 39
Monticello 63, Cissna Park 60 (OT)
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Shelbyville 37
Clifton Central 57, Dwight 47
Tuscola 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement 42
Central A&M 80, Teutopolis 64
Mt. Zion 57, St. Thomas More 36
GIRLS
Eureka 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50
Tuscola 41, Unity 23
Sullivan 40, Mt. Zion 31
Watseka 39, Fisher 37
Teutopolis 62, Mt Carmel 39
MacArthur 51, Glenwood 40
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 42, St. Teresa 27