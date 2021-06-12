HS Scoreboard (06/12/21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Saturday, including St. Joseph-Ogden’s Sectional Championship win over Paris. Danville’s Hallee Thomas also picks up two medals at the 3A Girls’ State Track & Field Finals. Full results, and more highlights below.

BASEBALL:

Class 2A Baseball Sectional Finals:

St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Paris 1

BOY’S TENNIS:

Class 1A Singles Championship:

Max Braun – 1st Place

Class 1A Doubles Championship:

James Braun James Braun and Lino Jo – 2nd Place

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD:

Class 3A State Championship:

300 Meter Hurdles:

Hallee Thomas – 2nd Place

100 Meter Hurdles:

Halle Thomas – 5th Place

Discus Throw:

Annab Thorstenson  — 13th Place

