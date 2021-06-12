HS Scoreboard (06/12/21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Saturday, including St. Joseph-Ogden’s Sectional Championship win over Paris. Danville’s Hallee Thomas also picks up two medals at the 3A Girls’ State Track & Field Finals. Full results, and more highlights below.

Spartans are Sectional Champions. SJO defeats Paris 5-1 behind a 13 K effort by winning pitcher Tyler Altenbaumer. Isaiah Immke delivers the big hit with a 2 out 3 run double. Spartans will play Sacred Heart at 4:00 Monday at Millikin @ngpreps @PBRIllinois pic.twitter.com/TgCF0WplfC — SJO Spartan Baseball (@SJOBaseball) June 12, 2021

BASEBALL:

Class 2A Baseball Sectional Finals:

St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Paris 1

BOY’S TENNIS:

Class 1A Singles Championship:

Max Braun – 1st Place

Class 1A Doubles Championship:

James Braun James Braun and Lino Jo – 2nd Place

.@CHAR_GERS Boys' Tennis is coming back to Champaign with some hardware. Freshman Max Braun won the 1A Singles State Championship, while juniors James Braun and Lino Jo took sixth in doubles: pic.twitter.com/6FovVCJWJR — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) June 13, 2021

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD:

Class 3A State Championship:

300 Meter Hurdles:

Hallee Thomas – 2nd Place

100 Meter Hurdles:

Halle Thomas – 5th Place

Discus Throw:

Annab Thorstenson — 13th Place