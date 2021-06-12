HS Scoreboard (06/12/21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Saturday, including St. Joseph-Ogden’s Sectional Championship win over Paris. Danville’s Hallee Thomas also picks up two medals at the 3A Girls’ State Track & Field Finals. Full results, and more highlights below.
BASEBALL:
Class 2A Baseball Sectional Finals:
St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Paris 1
BOY’S TENNIS:
Class 1A Singles Championship:
Max Braun – 1st Place
Class 1A Doubles Championship:
James Braun James Braun and Lino Jo – 2nd Place
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD:
Class 3A State Championship:
300 Meter Hurdles:
Hallee Thomas – 2nd Place
100 Meter Hurdles:
Halle Thomas – 5th Place
Discus Throw:
Annab Thorstenson — 13th Place