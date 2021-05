TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity Softball held onto their No. 1 spot in the Illini Prairie Conference after beating Olympia 5-4 on Monday. Watch the highlights from the Rocket’s win, who now improve to 15-1 on the season.

Softball:

PBL 13, Dwight 11

Girls’ Soccer:

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 3, Champaign St. Thomas More 0

Baseball:

Meridian 11, Central A&M 2

Tuscola 12, Clinton 0

Shelbyville 4, Decatur St. Teresa 1

Warrensburg-Latham 10, Sullivan 0