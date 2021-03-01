HS Scoreboard (03/01/21)

(WCIA) -- After leading the Illini to big wins against Nebraska and Wisconsin, Illinois guard Andre Curbelo is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The freshman stepped up to fill the role of Ayo Dosunmu who has been sidelined with a facial injury.

With Illinois' future All-American on the bench for the last two games, Curbelo combined for 27 points, 19 rebounds, while going 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Against Nebraska, the Puerto Rico native had his first career double-double and was just two assists shy of the triple-double. Curbelo also helped lead the Illini to a win at No.23 Wisconsin, setting his scoring-high in Big Ten play with 17 points.