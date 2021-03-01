HS Scoreboard (03/01/21)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(WCIA) — Watch the highlights as St. Joseph-Ogden defeats Bloomington Central Catholic at home, and a big win for Danville, as Nathaniel Hoskins and Tevin Smith both score 20+ points to lead the Vikings to a road win against Rantoul. Plus, more local scores below.

Boys’ Basketball:
Danville, Rantoul
Bloomingto Central Catholic ,St. Joseph-Ogden
Mt. Zion 43, Mahomet -Seymour a 46
Tuscola 66, Meridian 60
Cerro Gordo Bement 56, Sullivan 43
Watseka 62, Dwight 55
Georgetown Ridge Farm 66, Chrisman 39


Girls’ Basketball:
St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Illinois Valley Central 20
Sullivan 66, St. Teresa 41
Danville 64, Peoria Notra Dame 66
Villa Grove Heritage 41, Cumberland 28
Oakwood 62, Chrisman 31

