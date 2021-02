CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois Volleyball looked to bounce back from a Friday loss to Ohio State, and take the second match of the weekend. They battled in a five-set match, but lost to Ohio State 3-2 (22-25, 25-16, 21-25, 18-25, 11-15).

Freshman Rainia Terry had a career day with 19 kills and 13 digs, for her secon-straight double-double. Megan Cooney also had a career-high with 12 digs, and 15 kills against the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Kennedy Collins had a career-best 10 kills, against the undefeated Buckeyes.