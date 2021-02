(WCIA) -- Illinois is finding ways to win without their preseason All-American on the court. Against Indiana this week, Ayo Dosunmu scored just 10 points to match his season-low.

Dosunmu also played just 28 minutes on Tuesday, after fouling out for the first time in his career. Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier were able to pick up the slack with 35 points combined. Andre Curbelo also took control in the second half, the freshman adding in a double-digit performance as well along with 4 assists.