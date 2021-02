BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) -- Seven of Illinois' final 10 games of the regular season are away from home, and it starts tonight against Indiana with an 8 p.m. tip-off in Bloomington. This is the first time since January that Illinois is playing on the road.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a key piece for Indiana all season, the sophomore is averaging 20.1 points per game. He's one of the 20 players on the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List, along with Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.