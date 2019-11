(WCIA) -- Following the greatest comeback in program history, Josh Imatorbhebhe and Sydney Brown are the Big Ten Players of the Week. Both led the Illini to a 37-34 victory over Michigan State, making them bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

"It's definitely awesome feeling like I helped play my part in helping to turn this program around," says Imatorbhebhe. "It's been a drought here for a long time, and we still have to more games left to play. So we could win out, that's the plan. Obviously we have to take it game by game, but it's awesome, really. I have no words for it."