Howell, Curbelo named Illini Freshman of the Year

(WCIA) — Olivia Howell and Andre Curbelo have been named the Illini Freshman of the Year, which is presented annually to the top male and female freshman competing at Illinois.

In Curbelo’s first season with Illinois basketball, he was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, while helping the program reach a Big Ten Tournament Championship. He played a big role in getting the Illini to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Olivia Howell had a standout year on the track as a second-team All-American. She finished 10th in the country in the 1,500-meter run at the NCAA Championship. In the prelims, she set a school record clocking in at 4:09.71. She was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, while winning the conference title in the 1,500-meter.