How the pandemic is affecting Illini Esports, and the program’s hope for the future

(WCIA) — Without live sporting events for a couple months, many sports fans have turned to watch competitice gaming. As most of the world turns virtual, the video game industry has boomed during an era of social distancing. Although, the Illini Esports program at the University of Illinios is still facing several challenges during the pandemic.

With students having to move off campus, living at home was one of the biggest challenges presented to Illinois esport athletes. They’re dealing with WiFi issues, and limited access to equipment. League of Legends coach AJ Taylor says it was a challenge to practice for their biggest tournament of the year.

“If you’re mom says ‘hey we’re going on vacation’ it’s kind of hard to say ‘no mom, I’m staying home and playing video games’,” says Taylor. “It’s harder when they’re not on campus or at the school to control or know about the factors that could be outside. We are still able to play, but I know a lot of teams cannot play at all.”

The season was put on a brief hold for a couple weeks as teams around the country adjusted to playing from home. Illinois ended up winning the Grand Finals in the Collegiate Star League—finishing as the best League of Legends team in the country.

WE DID IT 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/LvjKK9PzEV — Illini Esports (@Illini_esports) June 1, 2020

“We want to make people realize it’s not just video games, there’s a lot of money that’s being put into this, and there’s a lot of time and effort that’s also going into this,” says Taylor. “You’re actually training as though you were an athlete.”

Taylor says Illinois esport athletes sepdn up to 30-40 hours a week between practices and competitions. Their program recognizes more than a dozen games, with more than 50 current athletes. As interest for competitive gaming grows, Illini esports President Jeffery Lin is working to get more support–mostly financially–from the U of I .

“I think we’re trending upwards pretty recently, we’ve been in talks with the University to get a permanent gaming space. What we’re working towards is getting a coalition of the university departments to help fund equipment costs, like jerseys, or the gaming space.”

Some universities even offer scholarships for esport athletes.Lin says the ideal situation would be getting recognition as a varsity sport.

“If athletics takes the reigns of competitive esports at Illinois, it would basically legitimize esports in general, and allow our players to compete on a higher level,” says Lin.

By the end of 2020, the video game industry is expected to reach more than $1.1 billion.