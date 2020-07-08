House of ‘Paign upsets top seed Carmen’s Crew to advance in TBT

WCIA — Mike Daum scored a game high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead House of ‘Paign to an upset win over top seed and defending champs Carmen’s Crew in the Round of 16 in The Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon.
The Illini based alumni team took down the Ohio State based alumni team in large part thanks to a 15-2 third quarter run. Four players scored in double-figures for House of ‘Paign, including Kyle Vinales (16), Andres Feliz (15) and Malcolm Hill (11), to go along with Daum.
House of ‘Paign advances to face Red Scare, the Dayton alumni team, in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. on ESPN.