House of ‘Paign move on in The Basketball Tournament

WCIA — In their first game at The Basketball Tournament, House of ‘Paign hit the ground running in the Round of 24 to beat War Tampa 76-53.

House of ‘Paign is filled with several former Illini. Guard Andres Feliz, the most recent Illini on the team, helped lift House of ‘Paign behind 20 points and seven rebounds. That included the final free throw that gave ‘Paign the win.

UPDATE 👏 THAT 👏 BRACKET 👏



Andres Feliz sends @IlliniTBT to the second round! pic.twitter.com/eQpfLH9inv — TBT (@thetournament) July 5, 2020

Leading the way in scoring for the ‘Paign was implant Mike Daum, who played his college ball at South Dakota State. He had a double-double, with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

THE DAUMINATOR with the first points for House of Paign in the TBT #TheTournament pic.twitter.com/vuQHGzgx9k — House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) July 5, 2020

Recent graduates from the State Farm Center Malcolm Hill and Leron Black made appearances in the game as well. Both got on the scoresheet with 15 points and two points, respectively. But former Illini and Centennial graduate Michael Finke made the most noise on social media with a thunderous dunk to end the first half.

House of ‘Paign moves on to face Carmen’s Crew, an Ohio State alumni team, on Wednesday.