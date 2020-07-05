House of ‘Paign makes noise in first win at TBT

COLUMBUS (WCIA) — The House of ‘Paign defeated War Tampa on Saturday in the opening game of The Basketball Tournament. They were led by former South Dakota State alum Mike Daum, who led all scorers with 21 points, and 10 rebounds. The House of ‘Paign was able to advance with a 76-53 win.

UPDATE 👏 THAT 👏 BRACKET 👏



Andres Feliz sends @IlliniTBT to the second round! pic.twitter.com/eQpfLH9inv — TBT (@thetournament) July 5, 2020

Andres Feliz didn’t miss a beat in his first time back on the court. The recent Illinois grad put up 20 points and seven rebounds against War Tampa. During his time at Illinois, his teammates and coaches called him a “bulldog” on the court. Even after spending couple months away from the game, it’s clear he didn’t lack that same toughness from his college career.

“Where I’m from, Guachupita in the Dominican Republic, I got that from there. Coming from a poor background, I know how to sacrifice more than anybody, and work harder than anybody else, and to be in the position that I am today,” says Feliz. “That’s why every time I’m on the team, especially with these guys, I love being here with them. We look like a real team, we’ve been practicing for like six months, we’ve been here for six days. I love being here, and I’m more than happy just to be a part of this team.”

Illinois’ third all-time leading scorer Malcolm Hill also posted a double-digit performance. The guard notched 15 points on Saturday, but says, defensively, that’s what got the job done. House of ‘Paign led War Tampa to just 3-22 from behind the arc.

“We know coming in that we had enough offensive firepower. We knew at the start of the game and to get us going that defense and toughness, that’s our motto. That’s what we’ve been preaching, and I think the staff, they did a great job of just preaching ‘start off on the defensive end, play hard, and be physical, be dirty.’ The offense is going to come, we have plenty of offensive weapons, that’s not what we’re worried about.”

The House of ‘Paign will play again at 3:00 CT on Wednesday. They play the No. 1 seed Carmen’s Crew, watch on ESPN.