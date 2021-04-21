House of ‘Paign expecting big turnout from Illini Nation in Peoria

WCIA — The House of ‘Paign is coming to Peoria this summer and head coach Mike LaTulip is expecting a big turnout from Illini Nation. The former Illini player is putting the finishing touches on his roster, that’s expected to be released in the few weeks. Regardless of who suits up in The Basketball Tournament, the Illini alumni squad is expected to draw big crowds at Carver Arena after a successful debut last season, knocking off defending champion Carmen’s Crew.

“They’re so consistent with their support and it’s really across the board,” LaTulip said about Illini fans during a Zoom call Wednesday. “If you’re a basketball junkie, it’s the place to be. If you have that loyalty towards the University of Illinois and you want to see these guys play again, that’s another reason.”

Peoria is hosting one of four regionals for TBT, the 64-team single elimination tournament made up mostly of college alumni teams. The winning squad will walk out with $1 million in the made for TV event in July. Anyone can enter but the field is expected to consist of international pros, college alumni teams, ex-NBA players, future NBA players and others.

You earned it @IlliniTBT fans



House of 'Paign returns home to headline the Illinois Regional July 24-28!



🎟️: https://t.co/DkZyzkkUHL

Regional Host Cities

Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) – July 16-20

Charleston, W.Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) and Herd That (Marshall alumni) – July 17-21

Columbus, Ohio – headlined by Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) and Red Scare (Dayton alumni) – July 23-27

Peoria, Ill. – headlined by Always a Brave (Bradley alumni) and House of ‘Paign (Illinois alumni) – July 24-28

Championship Weekend in Dayton

Quarterfinals – Saturday, July 31

Semifinals – Sunday, Aug. 1

$1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 3

For the fourth year in a row, TBT games will feature the Elam Ending, the end-of-game format adopted by the NBA All-Star game for the past two years that eliminates the game clock after a certain point and features teams playing to a Target Score.