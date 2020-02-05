Houpt sets Danville scoring record

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Less than two years ago, Kendle Moore broke the Danville all-time scoring record. Monday night, Danville junior Erin Houpt surpassed Moore’s record of 1,732 with her 36 points against Pana.

“Yeah I knew it was possible to break the record but I didn’t know for sure if it was going to happen,” Houpt said.

Moore, currently a sophomore averaging 8.6 points per game for Colorado State, sent Houpt a text last night congratulating her on the accomplishment.

“I think we play kind of similar and he’s such a great player so it means a lot and there’s been a lot of great players come through DHS so it means a lot,” added Houpt.

Erin might be the Houpt making a name for herself right now as a Viking but she’s not the first Houpt to walk the Danville High School halls. Her dad, Ted, was the boys’ basketball coach for seven seasons as well as playing his high school career here at Danville with his five brothers. Erin’s brother, Sean, also played at Danville. He’s currently a freshman at Bradley but all along she says she never felt pressured to be successful.

“I’ve just always loved to play,” Erin said. “They just worked so hard so I just picked that up and I do the same.”



“Well I’m glad to hear that because we’ve never really had that discussion,” Ted Houpt said about pressuring Erin. “And I kind of wondered whether she felt that. I’m glad to hear that she doesn’t.”

Houpt currently holds two offers to play in college, one from UIC and one from Eastern Illinois. She hopes more come after a successful AAU season this summer.