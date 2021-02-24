Hot start fades in Illinois women’s basketball loss to Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start, opening its game against Northwestern on an 18-4 run but the Wildcats fought back in a 67-61 win at State Farm Center Wednesday night. The Illini (3-16, 1-15 B1G) were outscored 24-3 in the second quarter, as the Wildcats (13-5, 11-5 B1G) went up as many as 15 points in the game.

Four Illini reached double-figures scoring led by 15 points each from Jada Peebles and Solape Amusan’s 15 points and four three-pointers each marked career highs. Kennedi Myles and freshman guard Aaliyah Nye each tallied 11 points. Myles also ripped down a game-high 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.